The Sopranos Actor Frank Vincent Dies at 78

Former The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent, 78, died earlier today in a New Jersey hospital after complications during open heart surgery.

TMZ reported that he died after undergoing open heart surgery on Wednesday following a heart attack last week.

In addition to playing Tony Soprano's nemesis Phil Leotardo, the film and TV tough guy was also known for his many mafia roles in several Martin Scorsese films including Casino, Raging Bull and Billy Batts in Goodfellas.

His first film appearance was in 1976 in the low-budget crime film The Death Collector, opposite Joe Pesci.