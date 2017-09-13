Why Janet Jackson's Marriage to Wissam Al Mana "Could Not Be Saved"

But now Jackson has resumed her tour and she's focusing on a new journey.

"Janet feels like she has broken free from her old life and is slowly starting over," the source explains. "Her baby has brought so many new beginnings and life back in Janet. She wants to connect with her fans again and make her concerts something that her fans will remember and love. Janet's confidence is back."

And even though things didn't work with Wissam, it sounds like she doesn't regret the time they shared, because it brought them Eissa.

"Janet is a very shy women and hates confrontation and avoids it at all cost," the insider says. "She doesn't regret her passed life because Wissam and her had a strong love at a time and made a healthy baby."