Sofia Richie Is Giving Plaid a Fall Upgrade

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
It's time to give your plaid an upgrade.
Before you reach for that red button-down that helped you survive college, understand that this is not an anything-goes situation. While the trend has been popping up on some of our favorite celebs around the Fashion Week circuit, they've been styling the pattern with a serious touch of high fashion.
So pay attention.
You may associate the print with oversized flannels and circle scarves, but fashion-forward celebs like Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are pulling the print out of coffee shops and onto the style scene this season.
New York welcomed an array of style stars these past few days for fashion week, and as more of them hit the streets in plaid ensembles, we soon understood that this is the print for fall. Oversized blazers, trenches and asymmetrical tops and even accessories are examples of how we've spotted the trend on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski.
Scroll through the list of celebs below to learn about how the pattern is being styled for fall.
Gotham/GC Images
Don't let your coat cover up your outfit—let your coat be the outfit. Selena rocked her plaid look as a dramatic trench, which she paired with leather, heeled boots over a miniskirt. This is one way to go all out with the trend.
Margot Plaid Coat, $148
Article continues below
Article continues below
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The actress doubled up on the pattern, with a fitted asymmetrical dress and matching shoes. We love the bold coordinated look, but even if you're not ready to pair your plaids, taking either element of this set is a chic way to incorporate the trend into your fall wardrobe.
Article continues below
Vera Pointed To Pump, Was: $100, Now: $40
BACKGRID
All eyes were on Emrata as she strutted around New York in this orange ensemble. While her top isn't suitable for the fast-approaching fall weather, her outfit is major inspo for an awesome plaid co-ord look, or a great pair of plaid pants with a pop of color.
Article continues below
Plaid Straight Trousers, Was: $583, Now: $408
Plaid Cigarette Pants, $248
Article continues below
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Instead of choosing a youthful button-down shirt, go for a more sophisticated plaid option like Sofia's structured top. The shoulder cutouts are just right, and the tight fit around her torso is a nice contrast to the top's looser sleeves. Playing with fit and form is a fun way to experiment with basic patterns.
Plaid Pleated Top, $775
Article continues below
Sophiya Top, Was: $190, Now: $150
It looks like some of our patterned pieces need an update for the season, ASAP.
Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!