Julianne Hough Not Judging Dancing With the Stars Season 25

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emmys Predictions

The 2017 Emmys Winners Will Be (But Really Should Be)...

Riverdale Key Art season 2

Riverdale Gets Darker and The Flash Is Reborn in Awesome New CW Trailers

Broad City, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Is Beyoncé an Abbi or an Ilana? The Broad City Girls Weigh In

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julianne Hough

ABC

Julianne Hough is out at Dancing With the Stars. The former pro-turned-judge will not return to the judging table alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

"We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible," a DWTS show source told E! News.

Hough joined the show as a pro dancer in season four and stayed through season eight. She won the mirrorball with Apolo Anton Ohno and Helio Castroneves during her time on the dance floor. Hough returned as a guest judge for seasons 17 and 18 and was full-time on the panel for season 19-21. She returned to the judging panel for seasons 23 and 24.

Photos

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast

Guest judges on Dancing With the Stars are common. Past fill-ins have included Paula Abdul, Nick Carter, Cher, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kevin Hart, Jessie J, Ricky Martin and Zendaya.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 features Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, Pretty Little Liars veteran Sasha Pieterse, violinist Lindsey Stirling, Hamilton veteran Jordan Fisher, singer Debbie Gibson, E! star Nikki Bella, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, NBA coach Derek Fisher, Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz, ESPN's Victoria Arlen and former NFL player Terrell Owens.

Season 25 premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , Dancing With The Stars , 2017 Fall TV Preview , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.