Break-In Occurs at Prince George's School

A royally scary incident occurred on Tuesday at Prince George's school.

Less than a week after Prince William and Kate Middleton's son had his first day at Thomas's Battersea, a break-in has occurred. Police confirm that a 40-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on "suspicion of attempted burglary" at the south London school on Tuesday, where she managed to gain access to the school's premises.

The woman was in the vicinity of the school at the time of her arrest and taken to a south London police station. She remains in custody.