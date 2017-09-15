John Legend Reveals 1-Year-Old Luna Has Already Started Mocking Him (Thanks to Chrissy Teigen)

Of course, little moments like those remind us that Legend and Teigen—who celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary yesterday—really are just ordinary people. In fact, the singer promises they're just like us in many ways.

"We still go through a lot of the ups and downs everyone in relationships goes through," Legend said. "We have arguments and challenges just like everyone else—being new parents, I think particularly.

He said that, although they're blessed with a lot of help and resources, there are still obstacles they face in raising Luna.

"We're trying to be the best parents we can be. We're trying to raise our child to be healthy and to be smart and kind and a good leader and all those things," he continued. "It's not easy for anybody...Obviously, having a lot of material success makes it different in some ways, but I think a lot of the emotions you go through are similar."