Riverdale Gets Darker and The Flash Is Reborn in Awesome New CW Trailers

Is it October yet?!

Fall weather, Halloween, and CW shows are really all we want right now, especially after viewing some of the newest trailers for shows like Riverdale and The Flash. We may just be dorks who really like well-done trailers, but we actually have chills. Way to go, CW marketing department, for really upping your game this year.

First, let's discuss this Riverdale promo, which directly addresses that cliffhanger at the end of season one, where Fred (Luke Perry) had been shot in the diner by a mysterious masked man. Now, the gun is pointed directly at Archie's (KJ Apa) head, and that poor puppy of a boy looks terrified.

Then of course there's Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), following who we presume to be her mother as she's wheeled into a hospital room on a gurney, and Veronica's (dad has arrived, and it appears there's a wedding at which Veronica is a bridesmaid and Archie's mom (Molly Ringwald) is winking.

Plus, Bughead is making out! Varchie appears to be having shower sex! The wait for October 11 is going to be painful!