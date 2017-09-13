Is Beyoncé an Abbi or an Ilana? The Broad City Girls Weigh In

Let's face it: If you're a fan of Broad City, you've contemplated, at one time or another, whether you're an Abbi or an Ilana.
Like Sex and the City and The Golden Girls before them, creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer (and their fictional counterparts Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler) have reached that upper echelon of TV greats who we all identify, arguing with our friends as we attempt to assign ourselves one or the other.
In honor of the Comedy Central hit's long-awaited return for season four, we challenged Jacobson and Glazer to a little game we like to call Broads Throughout History: Abbi or Ilana? Armed with only a white board, we rattled off a list of history's greatest female icons and asked the stars to determine who is who. Is Beyoncé an Abbi? Cleopatra an Ilana? You'll have to check out the hilarious video above to find out how it all turned out.
We also spoke to the girls about the new season, the first that'll take place in winter, rather than the usual summer setting. Naturally, winter in Broad City's New York has a life all to itself. "Winter in New York—in Broad City New York—looks heavy and sweaty still somehow and freezing and then also not freezing because
of global warming," Glazer told E! News. "It looks frustrating as hell."
"If you've lived in New York, you know that the winter has it's own set of struggles," Jacobson added. "It's a whole part of living there. Just visually, we're wearing coats and it's cold. We tackle big issues like the heat in your apartment [Laughs]."
The season will also see the girls revisit their relationships with Lincoln (Hannibal Buress) and Trey (Paul W. Downs) despite that heartbreaking episode last season that saw Ilana get dumped hard just as Abbi screwed things up with Trey. But as the stars told us, expect no man to come between our beloved duo. "The number one romance in Broad City is between Abbi and Ilana, these friends," Glazer said. "That, kind of like the other romances that they have in the show, goes deeper. We kind of return to our romance to be honest because we just love those characters and we explore them."
"In new ways, though," Jacobson teased. "All of the characters are a little bit older and they're exploring those past romances, but it's in a new way."
For more from the pair, including a hilarious preview of the episode Glazer directed that was shot on location in her grandmother's actual Floridian elderly community, be sure to check out the video above!
Broad City returns Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.