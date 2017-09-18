Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Best & Worst Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments: "The Stripper Pole Was So Embarrassing"

Kylie Jenner can't believe she's spent half her life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"It's pretty crazy," Kylie told E! News exclusively about the hit show's decade anniversary. "When we were filming the 10 Year Anniversary Special, I was driving home and I'm like, '10 years of my life!' That is more than [half my life]."

"That's longer than we've been friends," the 20-year-old's BFF Jordyn Woods added.

So what's Kylie favorite KUWTK memory?

"I think my favorite episode, I think it was two episodes, was when we went to Breckinridge, Co. I don't know why, it's just one of my favorite episodes," Kylie revealed. "When Kim threw the Blackberry from the second story, my mom's phone, and when I didn't know what Cartier was. Such a great time…I see that meme all the time. Me and Kim were fighting and she was like, ‘Go tell mom I have a Cartier watch for her.' And I'm like, ‘Who is Cartier?'"