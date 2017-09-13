Bill Skarsgård Demonstrates His It Clown Smile Without Makeup and It's Still Totally Creepy

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Hit New York Fashion Week

ESC: Bethenny,thumb

Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate Yoga Workout

Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn, James Woods

Amber Tamblyn Pens an Open Letter to James Woods

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bill Skarsgård unknowingly spent his whole life perfecting his killer clown smile. 

The 27-year-old Swedish star of Skarsgård family fame is one of the stars of the new It remake as the iconic horror character, Pennywise the Dancing Clown. While the actor is certainly hunky underneath all that makeup, the demonic smile is all his own. 

As he demonstrated for Conan O'BrienTuesday night on his eponymous late-night show, the actor revealed the downturned lip trait actually runs in the family. "It's a funny story because my older brother, Gustaf [Skarsgård]…he had this ability to point his lip in a very strange way," the star said. "For some reason—I don't know how—I understood that I could do it as well."

Photos

13 Scary Kids From Horror Movies

Bill Skarsgard, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, It

As a kid, the actor used the trait to develop his own character and terrorize his younger brother with it. "I would chase my little brother and scare him," he recalled. "He's traumatized seeing the film—not again!"

While the movie seems to be spooking all who see it, it's been the opposite of scary at the box office.

Since debut in theaters last Friday, it raked in $123.1 million in its first weekend and earned a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Variety

Plus, a second installment is already on its way. 

Needless to say, Bill and his smile are working. 

TAGS/ Movies , Conan O'Brien , Conan , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.