The Next Adele? America's Got Talent's Mandy Harvey Responds to Simon Cowell's High Praise

Singers ruled the America's Got Talent stage during the Tuesday, Sept. 12 show. Kechi moved the judges, including Mel B, to tears and Mandy Harvey received high praise from Simon Cowell when he compared her to Adele after she sang an original song.

"I think other people were thinking that," Cowell told E! News after the show. "I had a feeling they're probably thinking what I thought that it reminds me or it reminds them of the first time you heard Adele."