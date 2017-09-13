Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Wife Mara Lane Shares Heartbreaking Video of Miscarriage News

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife Mara Lane shared a personal video on Instagram of her first learning that she had miscarried.
The video showed a close-up of Lane's sonogram and featured her doctor, Dr. Stu, delivering the news. "So, unfortunately, the fetus has no heartbeat today," he said.
She also shared a picture of a tree that was planted in honor of the family's lost loved one, who she named "Baby Willow."
"I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway," she wrote in a section of the post. "It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does. Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity."
Lane first shared the news that she had miscarried on Instagram a few days ago in a post showing a girl and a lion.
"9/7/17 Forever Young," she wrote in the caption. "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven."
The actor and his wife have a nine-month-old son named Wolf.
"Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here...when life throws us curve balls such as these," she continued to write. "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress...sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."
Meyers has attended rehab for alcohol addiction in the past and was recently photographed appearing to have relapsed at an airport in Dublin. Lane addressed the incident in the next part of her post.
"Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you," she wrote. "To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period."
Lane continued to be open about her feelings in the end of the post and sent love to those impacted by the recent hurricanes.
"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up," she wrote. "Sending love to those in...
Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J"
However, a bit of light seems to have emerged from this dark time for the couple. In the post featuring the sonogram, she thanked everyone who had shared their own stories of depression, miscarriages and addiction, saying she even got "teary-eyed."
"To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts," she wrote. "I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone."
And while she said she wouldn't normally share such personal news, she said that she was "happy to defend" her husband.
"Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband's defense. I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours."
She also encouraged people to keep sharing their stories and comments and offered her support.
"Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too," she wrote. "I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow."
In addition, she said that she will continue to be "transparent on our journey."
"This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact," she wrote. "I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don't have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up."