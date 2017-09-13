Hillary Clinton Is Done Trying to Be "Likeable" After the 2016 Election

Clinton learned about the investigation while aboard her campaign plane. "I was stunned, to be honest. I didn't know what to think about it because I knew there was nothing there, and we had trouble finding out what was really going on. And so I was just dumbfounded. I thought, 'What is he doing? The investigation was closed, I know there's no new information, I've certainly given everything of any relevance to them...' And then it became clear: This was not necessary. He could have called me up. He could have called others involved up just to say, 'Hey, can we look at this new stuff just to make sure it's stuff we've seen before?' 'Absolutely! How about it?' But, no—he had to write letters to Congress, which were immediately leaked," she recalled. "So, I feel very strongly that he went way beyond his role in doing what he did."

With an investigation into Trump and his associates' possible ties to Russia, Lauer asked, "Do you think that the Trump campaign, with the knowledge of the now President, colluded with Russia and stole this election?" Clinton deflected, saying, "Matt, I can't say that. That's what this investigation is to determine. What I try to do in the book is to put forth all the information that I think should trouble Americans, whether you're republicans or democrats or anything else..."

The important thing is "getting to the bottom of this," Clinton continued. "If I had been elected, and this had come to light, if I had known once I wanted into that Oval Office what we now know, I would have stopped at nothing to make sure this never happened again to anybody."