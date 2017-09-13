Josh Duggar Welcomes Fifth Child With Anna Duggar

There's another little one in the Duggar family.

Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar have officially welcomed their fifth child together, son Mason Garett Duggar. The family announced the baby news on their website on Tuesday, adding one more little guy to their growing brood. In addition to the newborn, Josh and Anna are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

"Mason Garrett Duggar has arrived!!! 9 lbs 1 oz , 22" long, born 9/12/17," the post read. "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."

The baby is just two months apart from Josh's younger sister Jill's newborn son, Samuel Scott Dillard, who arrived on July 8.