Jennifer Lawrence, Self-Appointed Real Housewives Producer, Says Her "Stomach Dropped" Over Luann de Lesseps' Divorce

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar Welcomes Fifth Child With Anna Duggar

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair, Bella Hadid

How to Create Sleek Hair Like a Runway Star

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get "Married" and Kris Jenner Is Totally Freaking Out: "There's No Prenup, F--k!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jennifer Lawrence has been moonlighting as a Real Housewives producer...or so she thinks. When the mother! actress appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon revealed they have something in common: "I'm obsessed...Bravo is on in my household 24/7."

"I am a...I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives. Andy Cohen and I...I would call us colleagues," Lawrence explained. "I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice."

Fallon said he has given Cohen notes, too—but they're nowhere near as detailed as Lawrence's suggestions. "Do you text him? Do you make a difference in the show like me?" the 27-year-old actress told the host with a laugh. "One of the stars' fate is kind of in my kinds, so...not to brag."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 99 of Them

Lawrence watches just about every iteration of the franchise. "With Beverly Hills, my friends and I have a drinking game any time Lisa Rinna says her husband's full name: Harry Hamlin. Have you guys ever noticed that? She always goes, 'Harry Hamlin's on his way!'" she said. "So, we have a drinking game for that." Late last month, after New York City's Luann de Lesseps announced her not-so-surprising divorce from Tom D'Agostino after a mere seven months of marriage, Lawrence went into a full-blown panic. "I was horrified and shocked my stomach dropped because I realized that I had just seen the reunion, which means they aren't filming." So, she put on her producer hat and got in touch with Cohen. "I texted Andy and I was like, 'Get a camera in [Ramona Singer]'s face right now!' I also told him to show the moment in the Berkshires where [Bethenny Frankel] cries and goes, 'I just don't think your guy is a good guy!'"

"Anyway," Lawrence joked, "it's hard to explain the ways of producing if you're not a producer."

After promoting mother!, Lawrence then challenged Fallon to an axe throwing contest. "I went to a bar with one of my brothers in Kentucky called Flying Axes...I had a lot of fun, so I thought we would have fun," she explained. "I just really don't want you to win. Ugh. I don't want that."

Following a commercial break, the two put on their safety goggles and the completion commenced. Each player would get 10 points for the head, five points for the body, two points for the legs and one point for the hands. The person with the most points at the end would win.

Fallon's first attempt was a swing and a miss. "We just killed a stage manager," he joked. His second throw hit the figure's groin. "Can we take that off?" he asked. "He's got a lot of wood." Lawrence wasn't having much luck. "I feel like I should just keep throwing it 'til I win," she said.

To see who won the game, watch the video.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Real Housewives , Luann de Lesseps , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.