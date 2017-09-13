A Look Back at Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

Did Reese Witherspoon ever embody a silver-screen siren more than at the 2015 Golden Globes?

The silver, strapless Calvin Klein gown fit her like a glove. With a tailored-to-perfection bodice, side-swept, long hair and diamond jewelry, one could argue it was her best look ever.

Or...another could argue it was her canary-yellow mini she wore the following year that tops the list. Or...it could be the dark-forest-green gown she wore to the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala recently. The point is the actress has had so many major red-carpet moments that to make an informed judgment on which ensemble is best, we would need to rewind and review all her best looks.