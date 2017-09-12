Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks Her Dad's Birthday With Heartfelt Throwback Photo

Meadow Walker is showcasing her father's love on a very special day.
On what would have been Paul Walker's 44th birthday, the actor's famous daughter took to social media with a wish for all her followers.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pay it forward.
"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" Meadow wrote on Instagram. "Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."
As an added bonus, Meadow included a throwback photo from when she enjoyed a dance-off with her dad. Yes, you can say awwww with us right about now.
More than three years after Paul was killed in a car accident, the actor's legacy continues to live on thanks to the Paul Walker Foundation and Reach Out WorldWide.
"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," Meadow previously wrote on Instagram. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."
And as it turns out, the Fast and the Furious family remains supportive of Paul's charity work. At the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards, Vin Diesel delivered a touching tribute to his "brother" who continues to have an impact on the franchise.
"In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo," he shared. "And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award."
Vin continued, "I could never stand on the stage and talk about Fast and Furious without giving love to my brother, Pablo, our brother Pablo, we hope you are proud, thank you so much."