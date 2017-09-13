What Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Can Learn From Hollywood's Actor-Director Couples Who've Come Before Them

Your emotions are in a heightened state thanks to the long hours and the story you're telling. You're closed off from the outside world. You're collaborating on a labor of love. Before you know it, you're falling in love on a film set.

It might just be one of Hollywood's oldest clichés—and many fizzle out before the film can even hit theaters—but for a handful of lucky couples, the romance unlocked while working together on a movie as director and actor can last a lifetime. If they work it right.

Jennifer Lawrence and her mother! director Darren Aronofsky are the latest director-actor couple to rise up unexpectedly after working with one another, and as their head trip of a film is making the festival rounds ahead of its U.S. theatrical release on Friday, Sept. 15, we're finally seeing the pair open up about one another after a year spent trying to keep their relationship under wraps.