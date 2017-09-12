Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Pro Partner Emma Slater Dish on DWTS Rehearsals

Property Brothers star and Dancing With the Stars season 25 contestant Drew Scott and his pro partner Emma Slater certainly know how to have a fast-moving interview!

The quick nature of the catch-up with E! News may be because the two have a fiery banter between them that can't be tamed, or because the sit-down happened on Drew and his brother Jonathan Scott's tour bus between stops on their HGTV Presents The Scott Brothers House Party Fall Tour.

From Emma's first impression of her new partner to what Drew loves most about his twin and even details on HGTV stars' newly released memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, the three stars had a lot to dish about during the fun-filled, multiple-part interview, which includes some behind-the-scenes photos from life on tour!