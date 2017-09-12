Massages, Makeup and Pet Care: This Is How Britney Spears Spent $10 Million Last Year

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Property Brothers, Photo Diary

Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Pro Partner Emma Slater Dish on DWTS Rehearsals

Walt Disney Studios, Logo

Star Wars Episode IX, Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

George Clooney, will.i.am, Justin Bieber, Wilmer Valderrama and Taboo, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief

Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Stars Support Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears, By The Numbers, How Britney Spears Spent $10 Million Last Year

ABC; Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration

Hey, big spender! 

Britney Spears is known for her lavish spending habits, and according to legal docs filed by the pop princess's conservatorship and obtained by E! News, last year's financial expenditures take the cake. 

The "Piece of Me" singer dropped a staggering $10,956,873.91 in 2016, which is basically change compared to Spears' total earnings of almost $16 million. Not to mention the total valuation of her property and assets at more than $55 million!

Ballin' on a budget is not how Brit-Brit lives her life. 

Photos

Britney Spears' Romantic History

So where did all of Spears hard-earned moola go? Let's just say she enjoys more #TreatYoSelf days than the average person. 

The documents reveal Britney dropped more than $120,000 on massages, grooming and nails; nearly $25,000 on hair and makeup; about $69,000 went to wardrobe; and approximately $30,000 was spent on caring for her pooches.  

Casual

The amount Spears put toward her pets is slightly down compared to 2015 ($38,000), but she really made a leap in the pampering department from $68,000 to the six-digit range. 

After all, it's Britney's world and we're just living in it. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Money , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.