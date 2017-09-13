Revenge Star Ashley Madekwe's Hangover Solution Is so Relatable

Although you may know Ashley Madekwe as the social climbing assistant Ashley Davenport from the first two seasons of ABC's Revenge, in real life, she's a down-to-earth, girl-next-door fashionista.

You won't find many selfies on her Instagram, and if she does post a selfie, it may come with a caption that reads "Narcissism." Sure, she's spent ample time on the red carpet, but those moments are sprinkled into her profile alongside photos of her eating ice cream, laughing on the beach with her friends and shoes, lots of shoes. She's eats Cheetos when she's hungover and admits to picking at pimples—you can't get more relatable than this.

Her go-to beauty look is also humble in its approach. In person, the first thing you notice is her flawless skin. There isn't a scar in sight. Plus, she doesn't wear a lot of makeup, so you're only focus is her natural glow.

"I like to focus on skin. I think it's the foundation of any beauty look," the British star told E! News.