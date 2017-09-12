Star Wars Episode IX, Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Billie Lourd, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Billie Lourd Casually Mentions She Auditioned to Play Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

Lucasfilm, Marvel

Netflix Will Not Get Future Marvel or Star Wars Movies

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Walt Disney Studios, Logo

Disney

May you wish upon a star and get a whole lotta Disney films in your future!

Today Walt Disney Studios delighted fans all over the world when the film company made a slew of major announcements, including the news that the live-action Aladdin would be in theaters on May 24, 2019 and that Star Wars: Episode XI, now directed by J.J. Abrams, would have a new release date of Dec. 20, 2019.

Additionally, the House of Mouse took Magic Camp off the line-up completely and revealed release dates for the Kenneth Branagh-directed Artemis Fowl, the Untitled Christopher Robbin Project and Nicole, which was previously known as the Untitled Disney Fairy Tale. The newly titled film will star Anna Kendrick and Bill Haderand tells the story of Santa Claus’ daughter who has to take over the family biz after her dad retires from the life of gift giving.

But there's still so much more happening! Get an eyeful (and your calendar out) because here's a helpful list of all the movies that Walt Disney Studios will be releasing before the clock strikes 2020...

Photos

Disney's D23 Expo 2017: Star Sightings

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok: Nov. 3, 2017

Coco: Nov. 23, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Dec. 15, 2017

Black Panther: Feb. 16, 2018

A Wrinkle in Time: March 9, 2018

Dolphins: April 20, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War: May 4, 2018

Untitled Han Solo Project: May 25, 2018

The Incredibles 2: June 15, 2018

The Untitled Christopher Robbin Project: April 3, 2018

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: Nov. 2, 2018

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: Nov. 21, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns: Dec. 25, 2018

Dumbo: March 29, 2019

Untitled Toontown Studios Film: April 12, 2019

Live-Action Aladdin: May 24, 2019

Toy Story 4: June 21, 2019

Artemis Fowl: Aug. 9, 2019

Nicole: Nov. 8, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX: Dec. 20, 2019

So grab your mouse ears and get to your local theater as soon as you can, there's movies to be seen!

TAGS/ Disney , Star Wars , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.