Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Stars Support Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief

Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
Hollywood's brightest stars are uniting to help thousands of hurricane victims in need.
On Tuesday night, the biggest names from movies, TV, sports, music and more took time out of their schedule to participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.
Broadcast live on all the major networks from Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Texas, the charity event raised more than $14 million in just one hour. And yes, they are just getting started.
"The elderly need wheelchairs and kids need books and toys so they can continue to dream," Beyoncé shared in a video message. "Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you are an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn't matter if you are from Third World or River Oaks, we are all in this together."
During the one-hour show, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Usher and Blake Shelton performed inspiring songs for viewers at home. Apple donated $5 million and promised to double the donations made from its employees.
Neighbor helping neighbor. Together. #HandInHand @selenagomez— Hand In Hand ?? (@handinhandfund) September 11, 2017
Live tomorrow 8 PM EST:https://t.co/s83ifdAVdB pic.twitter.com/3J5aoTBeIW
And star after star pleaded with Americans to make a difference for those in need.
"Tonight we are honored to stand hand in hand with our friends from all over America to help others, Texas, Florida, the Caribbean and wherever help is needed to rise up again," Faith Hill shared while standing next to husband Tim McGraw.
Selena Gomez added, "If we are going to get through all the storms that confront us, that's how we are going to do it: Together, hand in hand."
Take a look at just some of the many stars who showed their support for the important cause in our gallery below.
Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Hand in hand a benefit for Hurricane relief! Please text 'Give' to 80077," Jamie wrote from New York City. "@handinhandfund let's come together and help!"
Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
When you call and make a donation, you just never know who may be answering your call.
Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Just got the word over 15 MILLION was raised tonight. You guys are AMAZING!!!!" the "Super Bass" rapper shared on Instagram. "Had such a good time speaking to people."
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Our hearts are broken by the recent devastation in Texas and Florida," the rapper shared before showtime. "But our hands will rebuild!"
John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
He's a little bit country and he's a little R&B. But together, they can make one unbelievable collaboration.
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
Pop superstars in the house! The singers put the focus on Hurricane victims in need at the charity event.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
The Big Little Lies stars reunite in Nashville to raise funds for an important cause.
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Even George Clooney came from diaper duty to help!" Rita wrote while posing alongside her husband. "#handinhand #georgeclooney #newdad."
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Let's talk! For the people of Houston and Florida. Call 800.258.6000," the Orange Is the New Black star asked her followers.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
It's a night of stars as the biggest names from movies, music and TV come together for a good cause.
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Where there is unity, there is always victory. Join us as we stand #HandInHand tonight," the Houston native shared with fans while posing with the Gossip Girl star.
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Please be a part of this amazing effort to help those affected by the hurricanes #handinhand @handinhandfund," the actor and singer shared with his followers while answering calls at the phone bank.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Call us Tonight!" the singer shared on Instagram before the event. "Let's help each other. #handinhand."
Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
Reunited and it feels so good! The Hollywood stars wouldn't miss the opportunity to support Hurricane Relief.
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Call and speak to these beauties!!! #handinhand 1-800-258-6000," the actress shared on Instagram while working alongside Nicki Minaj and more famous faces.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Call Me 1-800-258-6000," the supermodel wrote on Instagram before the telecast began. "#HandInHand #CallMe #Together."
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
The proud dad brings daughter Corinne Foxx to help raise funds for thousands of Americans affected by the latest natural disasters.
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
In the midst of New York Fashion Week, the supermodel shows her support for Hurricane Relief.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
"Coming up... Let's make a difference," the legendary singer shared on Instagram. "Tune in. #HandInHand."
Roy Rochlin/Hand in Hand/Getty Images
Ready to donate? The supermodels show their support for Hurricane Relief from New York City.
And by no means is it too late to make a difference and donate. Watch Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief tonight at 8 p.m. on all the major networks.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.