2017 Emmys Host Stephen Colbert Promises an Open Bar for the Losers

Listen up, Emmys nominees! Stephen Colbert is offering up a pretty sweet consolation prize to the evening's losers.

E! News caught up with the host of your 2017 Emmy Awards as he prepped for Sunday's ceremony, where he apparently plans to provide a bar at the notoriously alcohol-free gathering.

Forget dropping candy from the ceiling or passing out PB&J sandwiches, as other hosts have done in the past. From Colbert's POV, "I'd rather just have a rolling bar for the losers. There's no bar here. This isn't the Golden Globes. There's no bar in the lobby! Have you ever been to the Emmys?"

The comedian added, "Winners get everything. They win!"

(At last year's event, guests were presumably disappointed to find out that booze couldn't be purchased past 4:30 p.m.)