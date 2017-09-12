Savannah Guthrie Can't Get Over the Today Show Baby Boom

In the Today show family, babies are more than just a top story. They're a way of life.

As fans of NBC's morning show know, several familiar faces have recently expanded their families. Both Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer recently became moms for the first time.

And just this past December, Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child with husband Mike Feldman.

"The little baby boom that has happened at Today is so fun. Haley Joy, Calvin and Charlie. It's just fun because they were all born around the same time," Savannah shared with E! News. "We're all comparing notes and it's just fun. It's cool that we're experiencing that together."

She continued, "Matt Lauer and Al Roker had their kids around the same time and their kids grew up together. Now their kids are heading off to high school and into college so they're going through that."