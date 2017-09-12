Robert Pattinson, Chris Pratt & More Stars Who Dream of Going Off the Grid

Not every celebrity enjoys life in the spotlight.

During a recent interview, Robert Pattinson opened up about his life during the height of the "Twilight madness." The actor told GQ that during that time he would hide in the trunks of cars to escape paparazzi.

Pattinson also used to trade clothes with friends and send Uber rides in different directions just to avoid being followed. He told the magazine, "There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. It just involves effort, and most people can't be bothered to put the effort in."