Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get "Married" and Kris Jenner Is Totally Freaking Out: "There's No Prenup, F--k!"

Here come the brides?!

On Sunday's season finale of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods decide to reaffirm their friendship by having a commitment ceremony in Peru. Needless to say, mama Kris Jenner isn't totally into the whole thing.

In this preview clip, Kylie and Jordyn walk into a room dressed in head to toe wedding white as family and friends look on. They stand in front of a man presiding over the ceremony who says, "The rites to be married."

"This is just a commitment ceremony. Does he know that?" A freaked out Kris asks Kylie's assistant Victoria.

"I don't know," Victoria says.

"Do we need to get this annulled after?" Kris asks. "There's no prenup. F--k!"

LOL! Watch the hilarious clip for yourself.

