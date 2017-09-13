Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get "Married" and Kris Jenner Is Totally Freaking Out: "There's No Prenup, F--k!"

Here come the brides?!

On Sunday's season finale of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods decide to reaffirm their friendship by having a commitment ceremony in Peru. Needless to say, mama Kris Jenner isn't totally into the whole thing.

In this preview clip, Kylie and Jordyn walk into a room dressed in head to toe wedding white as family and friends look on. They stand in front of a man presiding over the ceremony who says, "The rites to be married."