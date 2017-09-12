Steve Carell Calls Emma Stone the "Nicest Person" and Says He'd Like Them to Reunite With Ryan Gosling

Carell and Stone worked together on the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy Stupid Love. In the movie, Carell seeks relationship advice from a ladies man after he learns that his wife cheated on him. But as Carell's character learns a few tips, the player starts developing a relationship with Carell's daughter (Stone).

The ladies man in the movie is played by Ryan Gosling, and both Carell and Stone have continued to work with the actor in other films. Gosling and Carell acted in the 2015 movie The Big Short and Stone and Gosling received recognition for their recent roles in La La Land—Gosling won best performance by an actor in a motion picture in the musical or comedy category at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and Stone took home the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role.

"I worked with Ryan again after that and then she has worked with Ryan, so we're like dueling over who gets to work with Ryan more," Carell told Hall.

Carell said he would like to have the opportunity to work with both actors again.

"I hope the three of us get to work again together," he said. "They are, incidentally, two of the nicest people ever."

Here's hoping for that reunion.