Daniel Bryan Takes Brie Bella to a Landfill to Show Her the Dangers of Using Plastic Diapers: ''Diapers Take 500 Years to Decompose!''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LACMA 50th Anniversary, Jim Carrey

Inside Jim Carrey's Twisted Approach to Fame: Demons Are Better for Business So He Lets Them All Hang Out

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, Chris Pratt & More Stars Who Dream of Going Off the Grid

Jennifer Lawrence, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence Thanks the Kardashians for Getting Her Through mother!'s Intense Scenes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Saving the planet one diaper at a time! 

The only thing that could rival Daniel Bryan's love for his baby is his love for the environment. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, he is on a mission to convince Brie Bella to use cloth diapers to be environmentally friendly. Tuns out, he is willing to do whatever it takes. 

"Bryan will not stop talking about going to a landfill and seeing what diapers really do to the environment," Brie shared. "You would think he could just show me some documentary, but no." Bryan is determined to show Brie the impact that diapers can have on the planet.

"We were reading online that diapers take 500 years to decompose," Bryan shares with their tour guide. 

Nikki Bella Talks First Wedding Dance With John Cena

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas 202

E!

This trip may have been just what Brie needed to see things his way. "I'm a lot like my husband. I may not be as crazy as him, but I do care about our planet and I do care about our environment," Brie shared. "But let me enjoy this pregnancy."

"This is our first pregnancy. This is supposed to be fun, but going to a landfill and seeing what diapers really do to the environment, it's depressing and it's really sad," Brie explained. You've got to love a man who is this concerned about the earth, but hopefully he doesn't drive his wife crazy!

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

Total Bellas season 2 premieres Sunday 10th September at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Daniel Bryan , Nikki Bella , Couples , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.