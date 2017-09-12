Apple Announces iPhone X: 7 Reasons We're Freaking Out About It

Have you been waiting to replace your cracked screen for three months? Have you been saving up every penny possible over the last two years? Were you strapped to your computer screen for the past three hours, patiently awaiting the announcement?

Well, the wait is over, you guys...The new iPhone X has finally been revealed!

During today's massive Apple live stream event, the technology company (and the reason we're all addicted to our phones) dished all the details about the newest iPhone X, and we're hardcore nerding out.

From new charging appliances to completely reformed identification techniques to animated emojis (yes, you read that right), let's just say there's a reason Apple has called this the "biggest leap forward" since the origin of the iPhone.

Launch the video above to see all the reasons we're freaking out about it!

