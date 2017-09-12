Apple Announces iPhone X: 7 Reasons We're Freaking Out About It

Have you been waiting to replace your cracked screen for three months? Have you been saving up every penny possible over the last two years? Were you strapped to your computer screen for the past three hours, patiently awaiting the announcement?

Well, the wait is over, you guys...The new iPhone X has finally been revealed!

During today's massive Apple live stream event, the technology company (and the reason we're all addicted to our phones) dished all the details about the newest iPhone X, and we're hardcore nerding out.