Nicky Hilton Reveals How Sister Paris Spoils Her Daughter: "She Comes Bearing Sweet Gifts"

We all wish we had Paris Hiltonas an aunt!

Unfortunately, the famous socialite and mogul only fulfills that role for one special little lady right now—her 1-year-old niece, Lily Grace Rothschild. As her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's firstborn, Lily has a special place in Paris' heart—and shopping cart.

"Whenever she comes over, she comes bearing sweet gifts," Nicky told E! News of her sister while they both attended the Monse fashion show at New York Fashion week. "Clothing, toys, dolls...so Lily Grace gets very excited when Auntie Paris walks in the door." Wouldn't you?

The fashionista certainly didn't deny it. "I like to spoil her," Paris admitted with a smile.