The Mindy Project Cast Already Has Ideas About a Potential Revival

The Mindy Project may have just entered into its final season, but its cast is already looking ahead to the potential (and let's face it, in this day and age, probably inevitable) revival.

"I would be very, very to carry on doing this for as long as the government will allow me in this country," Ed Weeks, who's starred as Jeremy Reed for all six seasons, told E! News when we caught up with the cast at their big premiere event. When asked if the finale leaves a door open for a return, he admitted that, like most shows these days, it does. "People always come back," he said, referencing the upcoming Will & Grace revival. "Listen, I would be up for us all coming together in our '60s, '70s, '80s, still being gynecologists, but just with shaky hands."