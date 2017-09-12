Lauren Conrad: How to Wear Fall's Best Fashion Trends

Velvet: I felt like velvet was so present this summer, which is interesting—it was more in a slip silhouette or little cami. I just went to a wedding, and there was so much velvet, and it was like 90 degrees outside. I was so surprised to see it, but I thought it was fantastic—it's such a great, luxe fabric. Right now, it's being done in a transitional way. You'll be able to continue to wear it in more of a layered way through fall.

We did an exposed, sort off-the-shoulder velvet top in a couple of colors that I really like. We actually did a pleated velvet skirt, which is kind of fun. I haven't seen a lot of pleating in velvet.