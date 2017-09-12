You're Doing It Wrong: Concealing Blemishes

Truth: There's no right or wrong way to conceal blemishes.

If, however, you can't seem to keep concealer on that annoying, just-raised pimple or that red patch keeps coming through, you're probably not using your products and makeup tools to their max potential.

Luckily, it's fashion week—when insider beauty tips are just ready to be unearthed. At an event sponsored by Tarte, Red Carpet Manicure and Beachwaver (alongside Sarah Potempa, hairstylist to Lea Michele, Reese Witherspoon and more!), we picked up a pro makeup artist tip you may want to use the next time a blemish appears.