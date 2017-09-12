Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton Implies Robby Hayes Cheated on Her—as He Calls Her a "Stranger"

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Reminisce About Her Pregnancy: "I Picked a Good Man to Make Babies With!"
The drama on Bachelor in Paradise doesn't end when cameras stop rolling.
In last night's season finale, while in Mexico, Amanda Stanton admitted to Robby Hayes that she was having second thoughts about their relationship and only wanted to be friends. After returning home to L.A., however, she had a change of heart and they began to see each other again. "We live so close to each other that I was like, 'Maybe I should have seen how things would have gone outside the show,'" Stanton told host Chris Harrison. "So, we did that. We actually hung out the weekend after Paradise. He asked me to be his girlfriend. He was super sweet to me the first weekend after, so I was just like, 'All right. Let's give this a go.'" But alas, things weren't meant to be. "The weird thing is we didn't really talk a whole lot," Stanton said. "I felt like he hung out with me when it was convenient for him. For me, that's not really OK."
"I gave him probably 20 chances," Stanton added. "I gave him a lot of chances."
What went wrong? "He's just not ready for a relationship," she said.
After her breakup with Josh Murray, whom she met last season on Bachelor in Paradise, Stanton wanted to "be realistic" about her prospects. "I know how things worked out last time and I know how different a relationship can be in Paradise as opposed to what it's like outside of Paradise," she said. "So I was like, 'I think it's best to leave this here. It's like a summer fling.'"
Later, Emily Ferguson mentioned the "rumors" Hayes had been unfaithful and referenced social media photos of him with another girl "when supposedly he had been boyfriend-girlfriend" with Stanton. When Hayes joined Stanton on the couch, he said they "had a blast" together. "But there's more to a relationship than just hanging out. I think that in relationships there's certain wants, needs and expectations that you need from your counterpart, and I think it's safe to say on both sides, neither of us were consistent with that, and there were times of struggle." Hayes appeared shocked when Harrison mentioned the cheating claims. "That's false," he said.
When Ferguson pressed him to explain "what happened in Colorado," Hayes calmly replied, "I went there on business." Regarding the photos that were sent to Stanton, the social media influencer said, "They were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not by any means unfaithful."
Paul Hebert/ABC
At that point, Stanton decided to speak her mind. "The picture did look like y'all were making out," she told her ex-boyfriend. "Let's be honest. It looked like it! Maybe you...I don't know. It did look like it, though. But, you know...he was there. Not me. I'm just saying! It looked like it. If you're saying you didn't, I believe you. You were there. Not me. But it did look like it." Either way, the ordeal made Stanton realize Hayes wasn't The One. "We were looking for different types of things. I think we had different expectations of what a relationship should be like. We're not looking for the same things." Hayes agreed, saying, "That's why we're not together."
E! News caught up with Stanton at the Bachelor in Paradise finale taping, where she shed more insight into her split with Hayes. "We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot. He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going M.I.A. for a few days. It was just a confusing situation. I don't think that he did anything wrong," she said. "I just think that he's not ready for a relationship. I'm just in a place in my life where I am ready for a relationship, and I want a relationship. It just wasn't meant to be. I wish him the best, though."
At the time, Stanton seemed hopeful they could move past the drama.
"I'm totally open to being friends with him. I don't have any hard feelings towards him. It's a little frustrating as a girl, and I think a lot of girls can relate to putting all your effort into somebody and maybe them not doing the same and kind of feeling like you wasted your time," she said. "I think there's so much to relationships, and I'm just at this point in my life, where I'm like it's OK...I don't want any awkward tension between anybody. So, I hope we can be friends."
But as the pre-taped season finale aired, Stanton tweeted:
Never settle. Know your worth. Trust your gut. All that stuff etc etc. #BachelorInParadise— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017
I just want someone to love me the way I love avocado toast. SOMEDAY! #BachelorinParadise— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017
Stanton also thanked the twins for having her back during the reunion:
Everyone needs friends like @Hfergie11 @efergie13 #BachelorinParadise— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017
Hayes, meanwhile, took to Twitter after midnight to clear his name. "While I won't be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger. I'll never understand why there's such a desperate need to represent an 'innocent persona' and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by 'the twins' while one sits back and 'unknowingly' watches these malicious attacks continue against me. That's not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that 'CLAIMS' they care about me and was open to developing an 'ACTUAL' relationship," he said. "I've upheld their names both publicly and privately with respect, regardless of the several ongoing THREATS I received."
Regarding the affair claims, Hayes continued, "Yes, I'm friendly and personable with many people, but I have respect for myself and even the person I'm casually dating, so I keep my interactions appropriate. I don't use the media or my friends to handle personal relationship misunderstandings, as we just saw them do, and have seen happen many times before. History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their 'army' to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the 'victim' and use their friends to try and assassinate one's character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it's just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it. God bless."
Fifteen minutes later, Stanton decided to tweet a photo of Hayes getting close to a mystery woman. Quoting Taylor Swift's No. 1 hit, the reality star wrote, "Look what you made me do." After a fan argued the photo doesn't show evidence of kissing, she replied, "I have plenty more + videos," writing, "Plus multiple girls have came out and DM'd me with stories since...etc etc."