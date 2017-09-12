The Real Housewives of Orange County, Now With Vikings, Lines Right From Lisa Rinna and Tons of Screaming in Iceland

Who's more dangerous a pair of Vikings or Real Housewives screaming at each other? That is the question seemingly poised by the new Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 trailer.
This season, which has featured a fractured cast with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on the outs with Vicki Gunvalson, will see the ladies come together…to yell at each other. Viewers saw Vicki reach out to Tamra in attempts to make amends. It looks like it works…at least for a time. They're playing beach volleyball and just look at them having a heart to heart in a bathroom. But is this a good conversation?
"You're like my sister, you're my family," Vicki says to Tamra in what looks like footage shot on a cell phone.
"I loved you as a friend and you chose him over me!" Tamra shouts at her.
Vicki even apologizes to Shannon. If you've been following the cast on social media you know there's still no love lost between everybody.
Then there's Kelly Dodd in the hospital, Kelly asking whether or not Peggy Sulahian had cancer (We know what you're thinking, not more fake cancer storylines!) and Peggy taking a line right from Lisa Rinna's mouth and asking Shannon, "Do you trust your husband?"
"Do not go there!" Shannon warns her.
Tamra even reacts the same was a Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's like that entire Hong Kong trip scene all over.
Oh yeah, there's also a breathtaking trip to Iceland. Yes, it looks more exciting than the entire season so far.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)