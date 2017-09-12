Let's Obsess Over the New Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder Trailer

"You cannot have it all, Olivia." Somebody hold the red wine, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is about to flip over the table in the new TGIT trailer featuring your first look at Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Grey's Anatomy. She can't have it all? Didn't Liz Lemon teach Papa Pope anything?!

"Watch me," Olivia says to her father.

In the trailer above, see lots of power struts, Scott Foley's abs, Kim Raver's return to Grey's Anatomy and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating getting busy in the only way "getting busy" means. All that set to Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do."