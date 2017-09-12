Here's What May Happen If Leah Remini and Hollywood's Famous Scientologists Meet at the 2017 Emmys

If Leah Remini arrives at the 2017 Emmys, not everyone will be excited to see her.

This past weekend, the actress walked away with a trophy for Outstanding Information Series or Special thanks to Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

"Words truly cannot express how grateful we all are to have received this honor," Leah shared on Instagram after the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. "To the academy, to all of those who voted for us and to all of you who have supported this show, we thank you. #emmys2017 #scientologyTheAfterMath."

While it's unclear if Leah will also be attending Sunday's show, the Church of Scientology has been outspoken and critical of her A&E series. As a result, it has left some wondering what could happen if Leah and famous members of the church come face to face.

Before you imagine a confrontation or war of words at one of Hollywood's most glamorous award shows, the reality is any and all conversations will likely be avoided.