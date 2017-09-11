Dove Cameron Offers Heartfelt Advice to a Sad Fan in Need

Dove Cameron is not immune to struggles with her mental health.

That's why when one fan reached out in need of some thoughtful advice, the Disney Channel star decided to outline the steps she takes to combat depression and anxiety with her almost 14 million Instagram followers.

"Wrote this as a reply to one of my sweet fans, and realized it might be helpful for more than one human today. i love you all," Cameron, 21, shared on Monday evening.

When Dove is feeling down, she said it "always" helps to let yourself cry, change into a comfy outfit and eat a nourishing meal. She also recommends to unplug from social media, get a good night's rest and spend time outside.