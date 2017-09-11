It's Pennywise Bill Skarsgård Is Hot AF and Now We're Reevaluating Our Relationship With Creepy Clowns

Come out and play? Okay, we will!

It: Chapter One's Pennywise might be the stuff of nightmares, but underneath all the makeup, hair and fangs, the real-life actor who plays the menacing clown, Bill Skarsgård, could be in a boy band with those dreamy good looks.

So now that we know that (and you do too), here are 5 reasons why it's okay for you (and the rest of the world) to think that the creepy clown is a total undercover hottie: