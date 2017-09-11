Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Finale: Derek Peth Proposes to Taylor Nolan in "Rawest Moment"

She said yes!
Get ready for yet another Bachelor in Paradise wedding, as Derek Peth officially proposed to Taylor Nolan at the end of tonight's season four reunion special, putting the ultimate happy ending on their experience on the hit spinoff.
Derek and Taylor started dating from the first day the cast arrived on the beach in Mexico, and have been attached at the hip (and sometimes lips) ever since.
E! News was on the scene at the reunion special taping, and got to watch the surprise proposal go down, Derek's shaking hand and all. And after the taping, we chatted with some of their BIP co-stars about the big moment, which Taylor didn't think was even going to happen, according to Christen Whitney, who said she was "floored" when Derek got down on one knee.
"I've been with Taylor all morning, and she's like, 'There's no way!'" Christen recalled. "I'm like, 'Are you sure there's no way?' She goes, 'I promise you, there's no way.'"
While Taylor didn't see it coming, Amanda Stanton said she knew they were going to end up together since "day one" of filming.
"I'm so excited for them. They were like my favorite couple since day one and I was calling it since day one," Amanda gushed. "I was like, 'You guys are going to get engaged!'"
Someone who wasn't as confident as Amanda that Derek and Taylor would end the season engaged was Jasmine Goode, who admitted to us, "I just didn't think that was going to happen. I knew they were in love and dating, but I just didn't see that happening right now. Never in a million years did I think it was going to happen."
Host Chris Harrison has seen his fair share of proposals over the years, but called Derek's proposal one of the "rawest" moments he's witnessed in a while.
"If people ever wonder if this stuff is real...all you had to do was see [Derek], he was shaking like a leaf," Harrison told us. "That was one of the sweetest, rawest moments I've seen in a long time."
And the cast is hoping Harrison will be officiating another BIP wedding come next summer, after Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's ceremony aired during the show's premiere week this season.
"I can see a Paradise wedding happening next summer!" Jasmine said.
To find out who had placed bets on whether or not Derek would propose, and to hear more from the cast on the huge moment, watch the video above now.