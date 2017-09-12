Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Reminisce About Her Pregnancy: "I Picked a Good Man to Make Babies With!"

"I sure did get big though when I was pregnant," Jessie recalled. "You liked that extra meat on me didn't you? A lot more things to grab," Jessie joked. There is basically no topic that this couple can't make extra adorable!

They might be one of the sexiest couples on the planet but they're mom and dad first! "The babies are good with mom, I've been Facetiming with them all day," Jessie shared. "They're having so much fun!" But it may be Jessie's mom who is having the most fun pretending to be a young mother again!

"She's a really hot grandmother. People think Vivi is her daughter," Jessie shared. "You know what else happens? She doesn't correct them," Jessie shared. "They go, 'Your daughter is so cute,' and she goes, 'Thank you.'"