Even Ellen DeGeneres Is Determined to Understand Bachelor in Paradise's Latest Love Triangle

Dating in paradise can get a little complicated.

As viewers of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise know, this season has been filled with its healthy share of dramatic moments.  Nothing, however, has caused more of a stir than the love triangle involving three cast members.

On Monday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, self-proclaimed Bachelor Nation fan Ellen DeGeneres decided to invite Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard onto the show to find out what really went down between the three.

To the delight of fans, Ellen didn't mess around when attempting to solve the most dramatic love triangle on reality TV history.

"I knew that [Dean and Kristina] had gone on a date on the show and I knew that they had spent time together during the break. I just didn't know the extent of their relationship, which is why when I got there, I talked to the girls and Dean and pretty much confirmed that they were both not in a committed relationship," Danielle explained before Ellen interjected.

"Who confirmed that for you because that's not true?" the talk-show host shared.

Danielle added, "I think all the girls and Dean himself said he wasn't in a committed relationship." Awkward.

As viewers know, Kristina decided to leave the show after she began to feel that Dean was much more into Danielle. As for the man behind this not-so-conventional love story, he has something to say.

"I could have handled things much better and I did handle things pretty poorly. You get into that Bachelor bubble where things are expected to happen very, very quickly and the break kind of helped put things back into perspective into maybe wanting to slow down a bit," he shared. "Watching back, I know that I need to learn from it and be better in relationships."

While fans will have to tune into the Bachelor in Paradise finale tonight to see where Dean truly stands with Danielle and Kristina, the former Bachelorette contestant is hopeful he can remain friendly with both ladies no matter what happens.

"I personally have a lot of growth to do but [Kristina's] amazing and I hope we can continue to talk and see where that might lead to," Dean shared.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays across the country. Check your local listings. And watch the Bachelor in Paradise finale Monday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

