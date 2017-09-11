How to Wear the Best Beauty Looks from NYFW Spring 2018 IRL

You can find the best beauty inspiration on the runways of New York Fashion Week.

When you think of high fashion and beauty, it's easy to write it off as over-the-top or inaccessible in real life. But, this is far from true. Designers are striving to portray their customer, aligning a silent, moving character (read: the model) to their brand's aesthetic. While celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams described the Fenty x PUMA by Rihanna look as "athletic, cool, bad girl," César DeLeön Ramirêz, the hair lead the Michael Costello SS18 runway show, took inspiration from "the whimsical, ethereal and feminine aesthetic of the new collection." The resulting hair mirrors the styles that we would see on athletic, cool girls (i.e. heat-free, natural waves and sleek buns) or a girly girl (i.e. top buns and waves) in every day life.

With so many collections, your personal style is sure to be represented, whether it's grunge-inspired or very feminine. The inspiration is boundless and the looks aren't too out-of-the-box to wear to work or school.