How to Wear the Best Beauty Looks from NYFW Spring 2018 IRL

You can find the best beauty inspiration on the runways of New York Fashion Week.
When you think of high fashion and beauty, it's easy to write it off as over-the-top or inaccessible in real life. But, this is far from true. Designers are striving to portray their customer, aligning a silent, moving character (read: the model) to their brand's aesthetic. While celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams described the Fenty x PUMA by Rihanna look as "athletic, cool, bad girl," César DeLeön Ramirêz, the hair lead the Michael Costello SS18 runway show, took inspiration from "the whimsical, ethereal and feminine aesthetic of the new collection." The resulting hair mirrors the styles that we would see on athletic, cool girls (i.e. heat-free, natural waves and sleek buns) or a girly girl (i.e. top buns and waves) in every day life.
With so many collections, your personal style is sure to be represented, whether it's grunge-inspired or very feminine. The inspiration is boundless and the looks aren't too out-of-the-box to wear to work or school.
To prove our point, we found the best runway beauty and paired it to celebrity street style, so you can see how these styles translate off of the runway.
Ready to add the latest fall beauty trends to your routine? Check out the styles below!
Runway beauty has never been this simple (although it isn't the easiest). From the runway to the streets of New York, models are going makeup-free. This look requires a Gigi Hadid-level complexion. Dewy, natural skin is key, and can only be achieved with an effective skin-care regimen (or barely-there makeup routine).
On the Tom Ford SS18 runway, models Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid wore a thick line of eyeliner. The new style is an update of the classic cat-eye, ending with a rounded tip at the corner of the eye, rather than a sharp point. Nicki Minaj, a true fan of the cat-eye, has been wearing the look IRL.
The wet hair trend certainly had it's moment, but let's be real, it isn't the most wearable. Cue this new iteration, which features the same slick look. For the Jason Wu SS18 beauty look (or Lily Aldridge's standout style), start with 2nd or 3rd day hair, create a side part and apply mousse or styling gel to slick your hair down.
Another easy fall trend: natural hair textures. With a little help from the Dyson Supersonic, hair lead Yusef Williams let this model's curly hair shine. Then, we spotted Jasmine Sanders wearing a similar wash-'n-go look.
This is the edgy girl's answer to the crown braid. Chromat models update the ultra-feminine look with a middle part. Then, Justine Skye takes with one step further, adding her signature purple hue.
Is this the new top bun? From the Cushnie Et Ochs SS18 runway to model Lais Ribeiro's street style, this new bun is making an impact.
People are getting increasingly creative with plaits. If you're a fashionista like Olivia Palermo, this style adds some edge to your look. Try the half-up, half-down look, courtesy of the Michael Costello SS18 collection, or put it in a bun like the street style star.
The Victoria Beckham SS18 show revealed a look we see everyday: the low ponytail with a middle part. If you're looking for simple style to go with your utilitarian jumpsuit (See: Elsa Hosk) or you need a super fast hairdo, this is a go-to.
