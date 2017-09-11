Watch the Moment Joseph Duggar Asked Kendra Caldwell to Court Him

Armie Hammer and Amber Tamblyn Criticize James Woods for Hypocritical Comments Against Relationships With Minors
Before they could say "I do," Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell had to court each other.
In a new clip from the upcoming season of Counting On, the 22-year-old, seventh child of Jim-Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar prepares to ask his now-wife to court him while bringing her to the site of his childhood home.
"I'm nervous to enter into a courtship," he says into the camera. "That's always something every guy should be nervous about." While he may have been flustered on the inside, Duggar looked cool, calm and collected as he and Caldwell walked around the property in a group. Eventually, he musters up the courage to ask her the important question.
"I was wondering if you wanted to go to the next step of courtship with me," he asks Kendra, who happily agrees. While Kendra is visibly surprised, the reality star puts a ring on her left hand as a symbol of their courtship.
"I didn't know you were going to ask me today," she told her beau. Ultimately, they gleefully also got to share their first hug as per the steps of their chaperoned courtship and Duggar gifted her with a bouquet of roses.
"When Kendra said 'yes,' it was such a big relief to me just knowing that now I've actually entered a new phase of life," Joseph said.
Meanwhile, Kendra was pleased with how he planned the afternoon. "I thought it was really special the way he asked me to court him just seeing the place that he was born and had grown up," she explained.
The courtship must have gone well because the two tied the knot on Sunday. "We are happily married now and just got done with the ceremony," Joseph said in a video posted by TLC. As with the other married Duggar children, he opted to save their first kiss for the wedding.
"That was-" he began.
"Amazing," Kendra said in the clip.
"You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away," he said. "It was amazing."
Counting On premieres Monday night at 9/8c on TLC.