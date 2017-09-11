Britney Spears Celebrates Sons' Birthdays at Disneyland With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline to Disneyland this weekend to celebrate their birthdays. The princess of pop shared photos of her sons and their friends enjoying their time at the Happiest Place on Earth.

"So much fun celebrating the boys' birthdays at @disneyland yesterday!!!" BritBrit captioned the photo.

Sean and Jayden have birthdays that are just a few days apart. Sean's big day is Sept. 14 and Jayden's birthday is Sept. 12. The two are turning 12 and 11 years old, respectively.