Inside Prince Harry's Low-Key 33rd Birthday Celebration With Meghan Markle

Just because he's a prince doesn't mean he needs to have a king-sized birthday bash...

Over the weekend, Prince Harry celebrated his upcoming birthday with girlfriend Meghan Marklein London, a source tells E! News. The couple, who have yet to make an official debut, enjoyed a low-key time together just the two of them ahead of the Prince's 33rd birthday on September 15.

A source close to Meghan tells E! News that she and Harry, "quietly celebrated his birthday together on Saturday as she wouldn’t be with him on the day of." The source added, "Harry doesn’t like to make a fuss of birthdays so he liked that it was just the two of them. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a huge thing with a group of friends."

The insider explained that the high-profile pair will not be together on Harry's actual big day because (as of Monday afternoon) the jet-setting actress is back in Toronto, Canada to finish filming the second half of Suits season 7.