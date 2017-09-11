Belinda Confirms That She's Single and No Longer Dating Criss Angel

Twitter
After weeks of speculation, we finally have confirmation about where this relationship stands.
On Sunday night, Belinda took to Twitter to confirm the status of her relationship with Criss Angel.
"I'm not going to talk or give any more details about my personal life. I'm calm, I am with my family, and at this very moment, I don't have a partner. Blessings to all," she captioned the tweet along with heart emojis.
This message to the public comes after reports that the couple had ended their relationship.
The show Ventaneando reported that the magician allegedly cheated on the songstress. Angel did not take the allegations lightly and quickly tweeted at the show.
"Really? I know YOU CAN'T back up any of ur allegations! They DON'T exist," he tweeted with the knuckles emoji. "In my attorney's hands...#FakeNews More to come."
The next day, he followed up his tweet with, "The truth will set you free! Like magic, that story is gone..."
But before Angel defended himself, Belinda came to his defence on Twitter by writing, "I want to clarify that what is being said about @CrissAngel isn't true, they want to damage his integrity which I also defend.
That tweet has since been deleted from the singer's account.
In the beginning of the year, we saw a video of Belinda serenading Angel and his family at a holiday party.
In the middle of her impromptu performance, Belinda made her way to Angel's mother, Dimitra Sarantakos. That's when the two held hands and the star sang the remainder of the song to her.
In the video, which was captured by the illusionist's older brother, you can hear him say, "Let me tell you something, what you just did for our mom is so special, Belinda."
The star graciously replied, "With all my heart."
While Angel hasn't publicly addressed the breakup, yesterday he did tweet a quote that states, "Don't listen to your heart. Listen to your inner-voice. I should have. Love doesn't come with a price... Honestly, must always be. Lying about who you or who I am doesn't make it true. This lesson cost me millions which enriched a true mistress of deception."
To make matters even more official, the singer and magician no longer follow each other on Instagram.