Belinda Confirms That She's Single and No Longer Dating Criss Angel

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry's Low-Key 33rd Birthday Celebration With Meghan Markle

Ludacris

Happy Birthday, Ludacris! 9 of His Most Genius Lyrics We'll Always Remember

Kyra Sedgwick, Lea Michele, Iwan Rheon, ABC Fall Shows

Rapid-Fire Reviews: We Cast Our Vote for ABC's The Mayor and Marvel At How Truly Bad Inhumans Is

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Belinda, Criss Angel

Twitter

After weeks of speculation, we finally have confirmation about where this relationship stands. 

On Sunday night, Belinda took to Twitter to confirm the status of her relationship with Criss Angel

"I'm not going to talk or give any more details about my personal life. I'm calm, I am with my family, and at this very moment, I don't have a partner. Blessings to all," she captioned the tweet along with heart emojis. 

This message to the public comes after reports that the couple had ended their relationship. 

Photos

Celebrity Breakups That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

The show Ventaneando reported that the magician allegedly cheated on the songstress. Angel did not take the allegations lightly and quickly tweeted at the show. 

"Really? I know YOU CAN'T back up any of ur allegations! They DON'T exist," he tweeted with the knuckles emoji. "In my attorney's hands...#FakeNews More to come." 

The next day, he followed up his tweet with, "The truth will set you free! Like magic, that story is gone..." 

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2016

But before Angel defended himself, Belinda came to his defence on Twitter by writing, "I want to clarify that what is being said about @CrissAngel isn't true, they want to damage his integrity which I also defend.

That tweet has since been deleted from the singer's account. 

In the beginning of the year, we saw a video of Belinda serenading Angel and his family at a holiday party. 

In the middle of her impromptu performance, Belinda made her way to Angel's mother, Dimitra Sarantakos. That's when the two held hands and the star sang the remainder of the song to her. 

In the video, which was captured by the illusionist's older brother, you can hear him say, "Let me tell you something, what you just did for our mom is so special, Belinda."

The star graciously replied, "With all my heart."

While Angel hasn't publicly addressed the breakup, yesterday he did tweet a quote that states, "Don't listen to your heart. Listen to your inner-voice. I should have. Love doesn't come with a price... Honestly, must always be. Lying about who you or who I am doesn't make it true. This lesson cost me millions which enriched a true mistress of deception."

To make matters even more official, the singer and magician no longer follow each other on Instagram. 

TAGS/ Criss Angel , Latin , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.