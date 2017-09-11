Kmart Changes Name of "Plus-Size" Clothes to "Fabulously Sized"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry's Low-Key 33rd Birthday Celebration With Meghan Markle

Ludacris

Happy Birthday, Ludacris! 9 of His Most Genius Lyrics We'll Always Remember

Belinda, Criss Angel

Belinda Confirms That She's Single and No Longer Dating Criss Angel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kmart is getting rid of their "plus-size" label.

The department store chain's "plus-size" section will now be called "fabulously sized," Women's Wear Daily reports. In addition to the change in its stores, Kmart will also be extending sizes for all of their women's apparel.

Kelly Cook, the chief marketing officer for Kmart, told the publication that they had communicated with their members on social media. The members then told them that Kmart needed to have a "better assortment" and call the collection "something different."

Read

First Look: Adam Levine's Womenswear Collection for Kmart

Cook continued, saying that the decision to make the name change was greatly influenced by the "solid trend" currently on the market involving "diversity promotion and body positivity."

In addition to the change, Kmart also premiered the "I Can" video campaign on YouTube this past Friday.

What do you think about Kmart's decision? Do you like the new "fabulously sized" name?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

TAGS/ Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.