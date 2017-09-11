Let the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Define What a "F--kboy" Is For You

The First Promo For The Bachelor Season 22 Starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Already Here and Hearts Will Race
Warning: if you are playing a drinking game during tonight's Bachelor in Paradise finale, don't make one of the rules to drink every time the word "f--kboy" is said. Your liver will not survive.
All season long, we've heard the word used on the beach in Mexico to describe the behavior of some of the men on the ABC reality hit, specifically Dean Unglert, whose been hooking up with both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, and Diggy Moreland, whose gone on dates with different women in the span of an hour.
But what truly makes a guy a "f--kboy"? E! News chatted with Chris Harrison, Wells Adams, Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk and more of the BIP stars to get their definition of the word.
"It's someone who looks beautiful, says all the right things, seems sweet, but maybe isn't," Chris Harrison said, while Jasmine told us it's "someone who's just not upfront."
Press play on the video above to hear the rest of the stars' definition of the term.
Oh, and if you were curious, here's Dictionary.com's definition: "In mainstream culture, a f--kboy is a guy who doesn't respect women, yet relies on them heavily. He's a guy who's distant, doesn't care about a woman's time, and won't commit. He's self-absorbed and is never looking for anything serious relationship-wise."
We also got the cast to weigh in on who they think was the ultimate f--kboy of the season, with Amanda Stanton accusing her now ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes of acting like one, and Chris Harrison proclaiming, "If there's a Mount Rushmore of f--kboys, Diggy and Dean are probably on that."
Diggy, however, was ready to defend himself against the accusations that he acted like one in Paradise, and tried to defend Dean as well.
Another guy getting a lot of nominations for the title of season four's ultimate f--kboy was Daniel Maguire for how he treats Lacey Mark in tonight's finale. But the most surprising answer came from Adam and Raven, who both said Jasmine.
Who do you think was season four's ultimate f--kboy? Sound off in the comments below or tweet @tbrick2.
Bachelor in Paradise's finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.